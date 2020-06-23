Fall industry of Ukraine started to slow down
The situation in industry improved slightly in may
In April, the decline in industrial proizvodstva accelerated to 16.2%, and slowed in may to 12.2%.
In may, the decline in industrial production of Ukraine decreased by 12.2%, while in April the decline was 16.2% in March to 7.7% in February and 1.5%, reported the state statistics service.
With correction for the effect of calendar days reduction of industrial production in may was even slightly lower, at 11.7% vs. 16.7% in April.
Over the month, industrial production increased by 4.9%, however, with seasonally adjusted – by 2.8%.
In the manufacturing sector in annual terms, the decline amounted to 15,6%, in mining and quarrying 8.9 per cent in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and conditioned air is 1.9%.
In five months, industrial production declined compared to the same period last year by 8.7%.
Last year industrial production in Ukraine decreased by 0.5%.
korrespondent.net