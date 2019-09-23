Fallen out of love: network fun funny pics with Zelensky in Parliament

| September 23, 2019 | News | No Comments

Разлюбил: сеть повеселило забавное фото с Зеленским в Раде

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky never attended a meeting of the Parliament last week.

This was reported by the photographer Jan Dobronogov by posting interesting photos of the guarantor.

“Interesting fact! This week, the President did not look to the Parliament”, — he wrote, posting a photo of him.

Разлюбил: сеть повеселило забавное фото с Зеленским в Раде

“Fell out of love?”, “About the servants unbelted without the master’s you should look at!”, “And once the discipline has sailed …” – wrote in the comments.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr