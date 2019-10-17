Falling apart: with the Russian satellite in space was PE
October 17, 2019
According to the command of aerospace defense of North America, from the Russian military space vehicle (KA) “Space-2535” separated four unknown object. . On the satellite status reports Lenta.ru.
According to the publication, the online tracker n2yo.com specifies the directory that corresponds to the KA “Space-2535”, five objects: the satellite (identification number 44 421), as well as objects with numbers 44 630-44 633.
Data Command aerospace defense of North America do not contain details, for some reason there was four other projects due to the disconnection from the “Space-2535”, or as a result of its destruction.
— in Russia quickly came up with an excuse.
