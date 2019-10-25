Family album: new photos from the wedding of Justin and Hayley Bieber
Charming images of lovers
30 Sep Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were married at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. Recently in the network there are new wedding pictures of the couple. Also there was a video with the bride in a lace dress of Virgil Abloh, creative Director of the brand Off-White, and in Messika jewelry from the collection Born to be Wild.
Also there was a family photo of the spouses made during the celebrations, and the natural footage of the boat that the couple along with friends celebrated the wedding.