Family album: new photos from the wedding of Justin and Hayley Bieber

| October 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Charming images of lovers

Семейный альбом: новые фото со свадьбы Джастина и Хейли Бибер

30 Sep Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were married at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. Recently in the network there are new wedding pictures of the couple. Also there was a video with the bride in a lace dress of Virgil Abloh, creative Director of the brand Off-White, and in Messika jewelry from the collection Born to be Wild.

Also there was a family photo of the spouses made during the celebrations, and the natural footage of the boat that the couple along with friends celebrated the wedding.

Семейный альбом: новые фото со свадьбы Джастина и Хейли Бибер

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr