Family Beckham departed for a while for a new project of Victoria
Rumors about the divorce of David and Victoria Beckham have denied. The couple departed on time for Mrs Beckham to be able to focus at work.
Recently, the Network appeared information about the fact that the family Beckham went wrong relationship. This is due to the sudden move of a footballer from London to Beverly hills, where he will live with children in a luxurious mansion for $ 25,000 per month. The edition of the Daily Mail managed to find out the reason for the relocation. In an interview with the quarterback of the football team explained that the change of scenery — elementary care of the wife, which is now working on a new project its brand and needed to concentrate. This move once again proves the perfection of the relationships in the family of Beckham.
Recall that the star couple is in a strong Alliance with the July 4, 1999. They have four children: 3 sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper. Together with her husband, the designer and the ex-soloist of the group Spice Girls have launched a fashion line and perfume called dVb (David and Victoria Beckham) in 2007. The company produces jeans, sun glasses, perfume and knitwear.