Family curse in action: a 22-year-old granddaughter Kennedy died from a drug overdose (photo)
August 2, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
In Massachusetts at the age of 22 years died saoirse Kennedy hill is a granddaughter of the American politician Robert Kennedy and great-niece of the 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy. Cause of death was a drug overdose. According to the newspaper The New York Times, saoirse died on the family estate, where lived her grandmother Ethel Kennedy, the 91-year-old widow Roberta.
See also: family curse: he died from an overdose of the daughter of the Marquis, whose family have for centuries haunted by tragedy and challenges.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter
Loading...