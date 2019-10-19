Family idyll: Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov touched by a network of family photos
One of its star couples — Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov, published a series of new photos with guests. This time they, along with two-year-old son Ivan went yachting in Kiev. We will remind, recently Gorbunov became “father of the year”.
“With the water fall is even more beautiful!”, — admitted Kate, and Gorbunov noted that the weather this year, happy adults and kids, alluding to the protracted “Indian summer”.
Members of a pair responded to the paved “river” photo a lot of comments.
So, ballerina and judge of the show “Dances with stars z” Catherine Kuhar was delighted with the picture of Yuri with his son.
“What men!”, — enthusiastically she wrote.
“Daddy’s driving,” stated the actress Olga Sumska.
It is worth noting that this summer Katya with her husband Yuri Gorbunov visited Amsterdam, then in Odessa, in tenth international kinofest, then — in Turkey. In addition, for a long time, she rested with a young son in a country house.
From Odessa Katya brought a series of bright pictures. In the pictures she walks by the sea in a bright yellow dress that looks spectacular on the background of blue sea.
