Family Jatim discouraged by the decision on the leniency of the police (PHOTO)

The lawyer representing the family of a teenager who was shot by a police officer in Toronto, said that they are upset with the decision about granting that person the right to polyphony mode (afternoon – free evening – in prison).

It is reported that James Forcillo (James Forcillo), after serving 21 months of a six-year sentence for the attempted murder of Atima Sammy (Sammy Yatim) were entitled to a daily absence.

The Star published an article that now Forcillo within six months will live in the rehabilitation and correctional center and held a course of psychotherapy.

Lawyer Edwin upenieks (Edwin Upenieks) reported that the family of Atima was not notified about what was set for hearing on early conditional release and, if they knew, I wished to be there.

He said that the family is shocked and upset by the decision of the Commission on early conditional release.

Yatim was killed in July 2013 when Forcillo shot him in the empty tram.