Family life did not work: the reason for the divorce of Fame and Edgar Kaminskyj
One of the most beautiful and strong pairs of show-business Fame and Edgar Kaminskie not passed the test of life and birth of children. They divorced in early July of this year. The initiator was the former husband of a popular singer. The couple has not commented on the break and did not identify the reason for the divorce. Say, all because of the complicated relationship of Glory with the mother of her husband, and her touring life.
There was an official document stating the official reason given Kaminsky in court. Their callsigns requirements Edgar explained that the family life with the Respondent did not work.
“The plaintiff refers to the fact that after having children, the couple started to drift apart from each other, disappeared, interest in each other’s lives. The plaintiff with the defendant have different personalities and views on life. For the last time the parties actually reside in the same room, but do not support marriage, not have a joint household. The further joint life and the preservation of the family is impossible, therefore asked to satisfy the claim, marriage break”, — said on the website of the court.
We will remind, hearings about divorce of star pair went for a few months. It is known that Edgar wanted to break up with Fame two years ago when their daughter was about a year.
Glory and Edgar got married in 2014. They are raising 4-year-old son Leonardo and 3-year-old daughter Laura.
After a divorce, the Glory showed gorgeous figure in a swimsuit and showed how to spend time without her husband.
in which she sang about the pain.
