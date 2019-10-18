Family Zavorotnyuk decided to treat the actress, prayer
Family Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is now in the hospital, reached out to fans with a request for prayers.
“Congregational (group) prayer is when hundreds and thousands of people, regardless of their location, at the same time praying for one thing, the power of such a request increases dramatically. It turns out a very powerful energy message, which will definitely be heard”, — stated in the message of relatives.
The prayer was scheduled for Friday morning, October 18.
This is the first request for assistance, which was written in social networks relatives of the actress. Note that before the family called the diagnosis Zavorotnyuk, and only said that all the posts that are published in the media is a lie.
According to rumors, the actress of stage four cancer. The press gets contradictory information. Some sources say that the actress is easier, others that she was to live for very little.
