Family Zavorotnyuk first told about her illness
Relatives of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who, according to rumors, the fourth stage of brain cancer, for the first time made a statement about her illness.
“Anastasia really is now undergoing a course of treatment. However, she was not in a coma, has never been connected to the ventilator, not to fall into a state of “stupor”, memory loss, altered consciousness, paralysis or complete atrophy of the muscles. It’s all fiction” — written by relatives of the actress.
They stated that they hope for good treatment results. “The truth is that there is a disease and there is a strong aim to win”, — underlined in the message.
Also the family of Zavorotniuk asked to pray for the health of the actress and wished not to deal with the disease and not know about it no truth.
The diagnosis of the relatives of the stars of “My fair nanny” and has not sounded.
We will remind that earlier in mass-media again has information about precomatose condition car crash, but relatives of the actress called her a fake.
