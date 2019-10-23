Family Zavorotnyuk got a free place in the cemetery
Family sick Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk got a free place in a closed Ankudinovka cemetery in the Moscow region.
How to write Days.ru, referring to its sources, is buried the brother of actress Svyatoslav and his wife.
Ankudinovskoe cemetery in Moscow belongs to the closed type. Here plots can be purchased only through the auction of the government, but relatives of the places allocate for free — for subburials.
If the cemetery has no graves of relatives will have to pay 652 thousand (or 26 thousand rubles for a place for the urn).
According to the publication, a place in the cemetery for brother Zavorotnyuk were allocated for free, since already there was buried father of the actress.
We will remind that journalists have looked for traces subburials in this cemetery after the gossip about the death of car crash.
