Family Zavorotnyuk made the first official statement: fans outraged
Family sick Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk broke the silence by publishing a post on her Instagram page.
However, in the first official statement from the family of the actress (before all the words of the relatives passed the press Director Zavorotnyuk and concert Director) no word about her illness, and only complaints of persecution in the media and speculation and the words of gratitude to Stas Mikhailov for the support.
Relatives Zavorotnyuk also noted that will be on her page to fight fakes.
But fans of the actress is angered, they want to hear the truth. “What can you tell us? What is the truth? What is happening or has already happened? Where lies and where the truth? How do we make sense of all the information?” — they are outraged.
Fans wish the actress a speedy recovery.
We will remind that earlier this statement on his page was made by the daughter Zavorotnyuk.
Also note that the rossm is not just “buried” the actress and even described the “secret cremation”.
