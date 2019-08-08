Famous actor Danny Trejo saved a baby, pulled him out of the overturned car (photos, video)
Wednesday, 7 August, a famous Hollywood actor Danny Trejo has proved that he is a villain only on screen. In life he was a real hero.75-year-old Trejo rescued the child, who with her grandmother was in a car accident. The incident occurred in the valley of San Fernando in California near Los Angeles.
Danny has witnessed the SUV crashed into a car, which from strong blow has turned over. The actor immediately rushed to the car. “In the cabin at the back seats I saw the baby! The child hung upside down in the car seat. It held only a seat belt. I tried to get the boy, but couldn’t undo the strap — lock was on the other side. To me it was not reached. Came to the aid of a young woman. She got inside through another door, undid the belt, and I got a boy” — Trejo told reporters.
He also said that in the driver’s seat was an elderly woman. It was grandmother of the child. It got from overturned cars arrived at the scene of the accident fire.
“The kid was scared. He panicked, pulled out and called grandma. I told him — all good! But to save your grandma, we have to use our superpowers. And it needs to calm down and focus. The boy was delighted and cried: “Superpower!”. I played up to him. Tried to keep it so that he didn’t see the car. “Strained muscles! Superpower!“ I repeated, and he followed me. Thank God, everything ended. I tell you, the child was only saved by the baby seat”, said Trejo.
As CNN reports, the accident in the hospital were three people including the boy’s grandmother. It turned out that to save the child Trejo helped Monica Jackson. A young woman happened to be there.
Danny Trejo and Monica Jackson
Danny Trejo known for the films “Desperado,” “From dusk till dawn”, “xxx”, “spy Kids”, “Machete”. Most often the actor playing the villains.
