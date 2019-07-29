Famous actors stated that they refuse to grow old
The actor Sylvester Stallone, on his official page in Instagram posted a funny video in which men say they refuse to grow old, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to Accents.
And how to understand it? Yes and understand. “We are the boys who will not grow old. We have fun, we are young forever. And to grow old, no, thank you, it is unethical on our part” — that’s a signature left Stallone placed under publication.
Not without humor in the video. Sylvester said that his arm looks better than Arnold overall. And Schwarzenegger complimented Lungren, noting that before this beautiful man is simply impossible to resist.
It’s great that at such a young age, children have not lost the skills of self-irony. This movie amused web users and they are waiting for something else.
But fans are not always so loyal to the actors. In June of this year, fans said that Sylvester Stallone and his team takes too much money for one photo with the actor. At the event in London, which was sold out memorabilia from the films in which participated the actor was a scandal.
The fact that then sold ten vacant places on the right to get a picture with Sylvester. A picture is worth 850 pounds. This is about the thousands of dollars. And those who do not want to be photographed with the actor for the same amount, could just do General photography with film fans. This frame is not sold, and was provided free of charge.