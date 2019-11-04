Famous boxer was killed in a terrible accident: a moment caught on video
In a terrible car accident killed 44-year-old former boxer, owner of champion belt WBO Latino in the second Middleweight, the Argentinian Leonardo Javier Gonzalez.
The tragedy occurred early Sunday morning, November 3, in Tigre, located in the province of Buenos Aires. The athlete who retired in 2013, was in the passenger seat of the car. A vehicle driven by his friend at breakneck speed crashed into a lamppost. Leonardo died on the spot, since the force of the blow fell exactly on his side, and the driver with multiple injuries was taken to hospital.
Note that Gonzalez fought on a professional level from 1995 to 2013. During this time he has played 20 matches in which he won 15 games (5 of them by knockout) and five were defeated. In 1997, he won on points at the Colombian Benatti Makilala and won the WBO Latino belt.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter