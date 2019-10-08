Famous café, which during TIFF surprise visited Ryan Gosling and Tom Hanks closes (PHOTO)

It turns out that even fame, constant appearance in social networks and the emergence of Hollywood stars will help to save small businesses in these difficult days.

Coffee Grinder, which has become famous in the Internet due to the shares that are in the past and this year, TIFF drew the attention of Tom Hanks and Ryan Gosling, will be closed later this month. The management announced the closure on his page in Facebook.

“It was an expensive battle with no results and I have to move forward regardless of what lies ahead. I’m not sure about future plans,” said Joel Murray, the owner of the establishment.

This year Tom Hanks was in Canada because of the International film festival in Toronto (TIFF), he presented the film “a Beautiful day in the neighborhood” (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), and a Cup of coffee one evening he stopped at the coffee shop Grinder on Gerrard street, near Jones Avenue. It happened after a 10-day campaign to attract Hollywood stars. First in the cafe Grinder set carton of Tom Hanks with a mug of coffee in hand, and then published the photo in social networks. Then went to other thematic publications with the cardboard image of the star, including a picture of the Murray. Further already connected subscribers and visitors and began to put their photos next to the faux Tom Hanks, depicting classic scenes from the movies, which starred actor.

And last year during TIFF Murray set a big cardboard photo of an actor from Canada, Ryan Gosling, and so managed to secure his visit. And Gosling went for a Cup of coffee and spent time with the visitors, talking and taking pictures.

Last working day is October 27.