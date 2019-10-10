Famous, Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has signed a contract with the hockey club
A living legend of Czech football goalkeeper Petr Cech, who played for London clubs Chelsea and Arsenal changed football helmet for hockey.
37-year-old Czech signed a full contract with the club, “Guildford Phoenix” and will be the third power of the English hockey division (National Ice Hockey League Division 2), reported on the official website of the club.
While Peter has not changed his role and will be in my usual position of goalkeeper.
“We are very pleased that Peter has joined the “Phoenix”. Wait, when will be able to see him in action at the weekend. He has made much progress since I first saw him on the ice,” said head coach Milos Melicerta the press service of the Phoenix.
We add that the professional debut of the Czechs in hockey will be held next Sunday, when “Phoenix” meet “Swindon Wildcats”.