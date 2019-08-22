Famous football player died at age 40 after two strokes (photo)
The champion of the American League MLS in the “San Jose Earthquakes” and a bronze medalist of the Cup of Africa the national team of Ghana, 40-year-old Junior Agogo died in London, where he lived with his mother and dog.
According to the BBC, ex-striker for many English clubs had two strokes in 2014 and 2015. The first occurred just two years after Agogo had retired. The former football player was never able to fully recover and he’s lost feeling in his right arm and had problems with speech.
During his career, Agogo played for nine English clubs (in particular for “Sheffield Wednesday”, “Queens Park Rangers” and “Nottingham forest”). Junior also played in the teams of the USA, Egypt and Cyprus, and his last club was the Scottish “Hibernian”. Team Ghana’s Junior Agogo has played 27 matches and scored 12 goals.
Striker Junior Agogo played for a career at nine clubs in England, including the “Bristol Rovers”
.
Photo Getty Images
