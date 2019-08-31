Famous football player-pedophile sentenced to 14 years for violence against underage niece (photo)
37-year-old Paraguayan footballer Jonathan Fabbro, and sentenced to 14 years in prison for the rape of young children. As reported by the Buenos Aires Times, the court in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires pleaded guilty athlete for a minimum of five points “very shocking sexual violence” against his 11-year-old cousin, for which he also is the godfather, and also her friends in the period from 2015 to 2017.
Of fabbro was arrested in 2017 in Mexico, where he played for the club “Lobos of BUAP”, and then in may 2018, he was extradited to Argentina. It is noteworthy that the player previously also had problems with the law. In 2010 Jonathan in Argentina’s Santa Fe was hit by his car the 23-year-old girl who was five-year old son on a moped, and then from the received traumas the victim died. Then the player managed to find a compromise with the relatives of the deceased, offering a solid amount of money, but in 2012, the situation repeated itself, when the athlete is running away from persecution by the police at home.
Note that Jonathan is a student club “Argentinos JRS”. At the professional level performs since 2000, during this time, replacing more than a dozen clubs, including Argentine soccer giants Boca juniors and the river plate stadium. Also has to its credit 13 matches (4 goals) in national team of Paraguay in the period from 2012 to 2016.
