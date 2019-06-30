Famous Georgian singer in protest all refused concerts in Russia
Famous Georgian singer Nino Katamadze apologized for his performance at the festival in Russia, which coincided with an aggravation Russian-the Georgian conflict, and promised that more will come to the Russian stage. In her Facebook she wrote that her emotions after being in the seat of the speaker of the Georgian Parliament sat odious Russian MP, was similar to the feelings of all participants in the outbreak of protests.
“My dear listeners and better people, who 10 days protesting against violence and injustice, I appeal especially to you. My heart, my words, my voice and protest with you! My silence does not mean that I had something to think about it and decide I from the first second you feel that each of you saw Gavrilova in the speaker’s chair!”, — she wrote.
The concert on 22 June, she was named the worst in his life and supported the protesters ‘ demand for the resignation of Minister of internal Affairs George Gakharia.
“I said at that concert and I want to say to you — it was my last concert in Russia!!! …Never in my heart was not treason, I never sang in Russian, never been involved in funded by the government (Russia) the concert did not participate on any birthday of the Russian policy. My music belongs to ordinary people, regardless of nationality, race, religion and sexual orientation!”, — said the star naming Putin as an occupier and the common enemy of all Georgians.
Recall that immediately after the removal from Georgia of the Deputy Gavrilova Putin has banned direct air links with Georgia.
