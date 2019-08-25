Famous Hollywood actor spoke about the relationship with Marilyn Monroe
75-year-old Hollywood actor Gianni Russo, who is known for his role in the film “the Godfather,” said that he lost his virginity to Marilyn Monroe.
With her he was in bed when he was 15 years old, and the temptress, which for 50 years has dreamed of almost all men of the world, was 33.
On the recognition of 75-year-old Hollywood actor reports the Sun. The source says the relationship with Marilyn Monroe, Gianni Russo wrote in his autobiography, which he called “the Godfather of Hollywood: my life in the mafia and cinema.”
According to the actor, he met with the star of the 50s in her hotel room. At the time of their first meeting he was 15 years old, a famous singer and actress of thirty three. Before they were in bed, Marilyn Monroe appeared before the actor in a towel and glass of champagne in hand.
My heart was ready to break out of his chest. I closed my eyes like an idiot, and it is a laugh– written by Gianni Russo.
I should add that in his book the star of the movie “the Godfather” also added that the death of the Monroe fault brother 35 US President Robert Kennedy. Gianni Russo explained why: he didn’t want to about the novel, head of state with the actress learned the public.