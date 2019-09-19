Famous Hollywood actor wants to be buried in Ukraine
Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke said he wants to be buried in Ukraine. This writes Gazeta.Ru.
Mickey Rourke asked to be buried in the Ukrainian village of Zagortsi (Khmelnitsky region). In this village lives grandmother his assistant Dmitry Korniychuk.
“I told Dima: when I die, I want to be buried here. He showed where the relics of his grandfather. And I want to be buried there,” said Mickey Rourke.
Now Mickey Rourke is planning to complete a new film script and acting in one picture, and buy a house in new York.
Mickey Rourke is renowned Hollywood actor and screenwriter. In addition to acting Rourke Boxing professionally.
Mickey Rourke’s acting career began in 1979, but the first major role got only in 1983, when the famous film Director Francis Ford Coppola offered the actor the role of the motorcycle boy in “Rumble fish”.
The present international recognition came to the actor with the movie “Nine and a half weeks”, which Rourke has acquired the title of sex symbol and firmly took the place in the list of world movie stars. After the world recognition’rourke played one of his most famous roles — private detective Harry angel is a detective in the Thriller Alan Parker’s “angel Heart”.
The least popular role he had in the movie “sin City” where he played one of the main male roles, playing Marv. This character is recognized as one of the best in film and comics.
Mickey Rourke was nominated not for one prestigious award. He was the winner of awards “Golden globe” and BAFTA and also nominated for the award “Oscar”.