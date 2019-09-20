Famous Hollywood actor was spotted in the presidential quarter
In the capital of Ukraine flew the famous Hollywood actor Danny Trejo, known for his film “Machete”. He will be one of the star guests of the international festival of modern pop culture Comic Con 2019 Ukraine, which will be held in the weekend of 21 and 22 September, at the Art factory “Platform”. It is known that in the capital airport Trejo met an actor of the Studio “Quarter-95” Alexander Pikalov. Then both were seen together in the presidential quarter, and Pechersk.
Danny will not be the only Hollywood guest of the fest. It is expected that he will be visited by another popular actor, who plays the time traveler in the movie “Back to the future” Christopher Lloyd. Organizers say that this Comic Con will be over 20,000 spectators. For them on the territory of 30 000 square meters ready several sites where there will be dance competitions, performances of star guests, workshops of famous artists, quests. Ready area table and live role-playing games. Expecting a gift, and fans of “Star wars” — a full-sized twelve-fighter T-65 X-Wing from Germany.
