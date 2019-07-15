Famous Hollywood stars suspected of homosexual
The majority of these artists have girlfriends, and even wives, but glory with a blue tint all the way is not washed off.
Hollywood actor Matt Damon stated that, in his opinion, the actors, whether they are gay or not, have to hide their sexual orientation to save the difference between the actor and the character in the film. The actor says that has nothing against gays, but wants the audience did not identify, played the character with the real actor.
Also, the actor dispelled the rumors that his friend Ben Affleck might be gay. “When me and Ben together for the first time came on the scene (after the release of the film “Good will Hunting” in 1997), it has spread gossip about us as a couple, because two guys wrote the script together. We tried to put in a strange position, and for us it was humiliating,” said Matt Damon.
The actor himself is married to Argentine bartenders Luciana Barroso. The couple has four children, one of which was from his first marriage wife.