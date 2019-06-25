Famous Italian Mafioso escaped from a Uruguayan prison
52-year-old Italian mobster Rocco Morabito, nicknamed “cocaine king” together with another three prisoners escaped from the prison in Uruguay, informs .
The escape was made in the night from Sunday to Monday. Prisoners climbed onto the roof and penetrated to the neighboring farm where the owner cleaned out and fled in an unknown direction.
Morabito, who was wanted for more than 20 years, was caught in 2017. It turned out that all this time he lived in the Uruguayan city of Punta del este under an assumed name. Once a man wrote a letter to his daughter in school, not your name. The result of the operation, which lasted six months, it managed to hold. The security services seized which was with him a pistol, 13 mobile phones and more than a dozen Bank cards.
Mafia was in prison waiting for extradition to Italy. He was charged in absentia charges in the manual criminal group and illegal drug trafficking.
Prior to this, Naples police arrested one of the most dangerous criminals of Italy, Marco Di Lauro, who was wanted for fourteen years.