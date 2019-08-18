Famous James bond car sold for 6.3 million dollars (photos, video)
In the United States at the auction, held by auction house Sotheby’s, was sold to the legendary Aston Martin DB5, 1965 edition, who starred in two films about James bond. It was a picture of “Goldfinger” and “Thunderball”. The role of the 007 in them played by Sean Connery. Bought the car for 6.3 million dollars!
Sotheby’s representative admitted that it has surpassed the boldest expectations of the organizers of the auction. They were hoping to get for the car $ 3.6 million. While the buyer remains anonymous.
Car expert Barney Ruprecht told reporters: “No other machine in history has played a more important role in the film in particular and pop culture in General!”
Bulletproof shield
Aston Martin made four identical DB5 by order of the Studio MGMдля of James bond. Two cars were removed in episodes with races, and another two in the scenes where the action took place in the car.
Salon DB5 spy car
DB5 was advertised then as “the real spy car.” Indeed, in the movies it is equipped with many gadgets and devices that for over 50 years delight fans of bond. For example, agent 007 could have one button to push a bullet-proof shield, protecting the interior from the shots of his pursuers. Under the front of the car was hiding a machine gun Browning .30 caliber. In the driver’s door was hidden by the handset to communicate with the headquarters of the British intelligence MI6. Red button hidden in the gear lever is allowed to eject from the machine if necessary. 007 could change the registration number from the comfort of the car. Caps DB5 was equipped with a retractable knives that tore the tires of the cars of the enemies of bond.
All these devices are sold a car that has become the most expensive Aston Martin in history. Only machine guns are replaced by exact copies.
The DB5 model has gained such popularity that the company last year announced the release of the 25 cars that mimic the original James bond. Each such car is of 3.34 million dollars.
