Famous lingerie brand launched advertising with women’s bodies without photoshop: what happened
Spanish lingerie brand Oysho (the”EUSA”) was published as an experiment in advertising photography with neotremontirovannyh bodies of models.
The results of the experiment were able to see the readers page of the brand in Instagram.
It is noted that the survey was attended by three women in nudemom lace lingerie. One of them is the black model with a curvaceous figure, with the flaws of the skin on the thighs, and the third is pregnant.
Surprisingly, subscribers Oysho happy that photographers did not edit the pictures, and the company has demonstrated the natural beauty of the models.
“A natural beauty. That’s fine,” “Real women! In the photos there is no photoshop, and that’s what makes them so beautiful”, “Congratulations! Real women with real bodies! Thank you, that showed that every one of us deserves sexy lingerie, and that ordinary women can become models of brands“—expressed women customers.
We will remind that in June the British brand Ivory Rose, which specializiruetsya on underwear for the ladies with curvaceous, also released bodypositive campaign to show “real” female body. The photo shoot took women with different types of shapes.
As previously reported “FACTS”, model plus size Ashley Graham told why decided to release the bikini collection.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter