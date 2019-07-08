Famous movie cyborg divorced his wife and told about a new relationship
Famous Ukrainian actor Vyacheslav Dovzhenko, who played the legendary cyborg Callsign Serpen in the film Akhtem Seytablaev, made a Frank admission. The artist is first told that now free after 17 years of marriage, he divorced his wife Xenia. However, the pair managed to maintain friendly relations and, together with two sons 16 and 10 years old. Talking about this Vyacheslav very reluctantly.
“In fact, we have a very good relationship and together we are raising two children”, — said Vyacheslav Dovzhenko in the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”.
As recognized actor, today children are the most important thing in his life.
“Yesterday I put my son on the train — he went to camp and looking like pulls my 10-year-old son, barely holding back tears. Because over the years, we become more sentimental. I remembered my father, who I once accompanied. Then I thought — why is he crying, what’s wrong with that, well, there you go — coming soon. Children — is sacred to me! If they are doing something, it a knife to the heart”, — confessed the actor channel “Ukraine”.
Vyacheslav says that he is ready for a new love. And where he met future wife and what she will do for him is not important.
“No matter what field people. The first question should be that you have some common ground with the person you meet, and then the question is — what should be the woman”, explains the actor.
