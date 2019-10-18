Famous Oscar-winning actress got in a car accident
Car with Helen hunt turned over at the intersection.
With a famous American actress, Oscar-winning actress Helen hunt has been in an accident.
As the portal TMZ, 56-year-old star had an accident in Los Angeles.
It is noted that the actress was in the passenger seat of the car, which overturned in the accident at the intersection.
After the accident, hunt was hospitalized in the medical center Beverly Hills, however, as it became known, later she left the hospital on their own.
According to its representatives, Helen has not received significant damage.
Note, Helen hunt during his career he starred in dozens of films and TV series, including “cast away”, “Pay it forward”, “Friends” and in the Comedy “never Better”, a role which actually was awarded the prize “Oscar”.