Famous racer and host of the TV show “Mythbusters” died while trying to set a record…

The famous racer, mechanic and host of the popular TV show “Mythbusters” (MythBusters) on the Discovery channel Jesse Combs died in a car accident. 39-year-old Jesse, who was called “the world’s fastest woman on four wheels”, trying to beat your own speed record on land jet car in the desert of the Alvord in the U.S. state of Oregon. Combs planned to accelerate to 824 kilometers per hour (her previous record — 777 kilometers per hour). However, the attempt ended in tragedy. The details of the incident are not given.
In a family statement Jessie says that she dreamed of becoming the fastest woman on Earth and “left the ground faster than any other woman in history.”
In addition to the program “Mythbusters” (goes on the air from 2003 to 2016, Combs joined her in 2009) Jesse, a graduate of Wyoming Institute of technology, majoring in “post-accident repair of cars”, also collaborated with the show “Xtreme 4×4” and “Cool accessory”.
