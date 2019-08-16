Famous rapper Drake has tattooed a new tattoo
Careful users of social networks noticed on the arm of the canadian rapper Drake new tattoo.
It is alleged by the members of the Beatles. And the point here is not love for their music. It seems, therefore he called himself more successful than the boys from Liverpool. Fans of “the Beatles” literally furious, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
It is worth saying that the rapper really has something to boast about. Last year 12 of its tracks hit the top ten Billboard. So Drake was the only one who beat 54-year-old record of The Beatles. In 1964 they took place in the same ten with 11 songs. But as recalled in the social network actor, we are talking about 60’s where there was no Internet, MTV, and services like YouTube or Spotify.
When daring tattoo appeared on the arm of Drake is unknown. But on July photos of his performances of this sketch. The picture is already visible on photographs taken in early August.
The most clear photos of the tattoo appeared on August 10 in a fan-made Twitter account World On Road. On it and was able to see that now the hand of the rapper flaunts a scene from the album cover The Beatles — Abbey Road, only in this version he is depicted the rapper in front of John Lennon and that leads musicians. Here-the fans and the Beatles and joined in the discussion.
“Time will put everything in places. Here we’ll see, remember the people who Drake, 50 years later”, “Tattoo of a narcissist. If people will remember songs Drake after 50 years, we recognize that was wrong”, “Hmm, well, self-esteem at this guy”, “I dare you to repeat the record without Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Google?” — freaked out in the comments.