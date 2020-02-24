Famous Russian boxer arrested in Los Angeles for DUI
Russian boxer and former world champion light heavyweight Sergey Kovalev is not the first time faced with the law — he was arrested for drunk driving in Los Angeles in the night of Monday, February 24, writes The Daily Mail.
36-year-old Kovalev was released on his own recognizance around 7:35 local time, about 5 hours after he was stopped by the California highway patrol.
Kovalev problems with the law began in 2018, when he was accused of assaulting a woman in big Bear, California. This woman, Jamie Frantz, presented to him a claim because, in her words, Kovalev has not paid the full amount of 650 000, which they agreed in exchange for the cancellation of the original claim at $ 8 million. Supposedly, Kovalev and his friend attacked the woman and her dog in big Bear. Allegedly after the payment of the same fee in the amount of $ 250,000 boxer has neglected other payments.
Kovalev was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in June 2018 after reportedly left Fronts with a broken nose, a concussion and a displaced disc in his neck. Since he denies the charges, alerting its subscribers in Instagram “not to draw hasty conclusions about the situation.”
After his arrest, the former champion insists on his innocence. The case is still pending, and he faces up to 4 years imprisonment in case convicted. Kovalev recently changed lawyers, and January 7, the coming trial was postponed. The next pretrial hearing will be held on April 8.
Front reportedly rejected the sexual claims of married Kovalev at the party, after which he and his friend followed her and attacked. In July, a judge from San Bernardino (CA) has ordered that both sides started cooperation in the case.
“At some point, Kovalev pinned Jamie to the couch so that she could not leave,” read court documents.
According to the court, the dog tried to defend, but Kovalev pushed her and hit her leg, and then hit Frontz fist in the face. Then he and his friend allegedly gone, and at this point, the woman called the police. Kovalev was arrested later that night.
Frantz claims that she was treated in the emergency Department: a woman suffered a broken nose, a concussion and serious injuries to the back and neck. According to her profile in Instagram, Frontz — model, blogger and influencer.
Kovalev often trains in big Bear, where in the course of the year comes a lot of boxers.
Kovalev reached the peak of his career when he won a couple battles against the American champion in the light heavyweight division Andre ward, but in the end he lost to ward in 2016, and in 2017 has received a technical knockout. During the preparation for the match-revenge Kovalev has been criticized for tweets that included racist and homophobic abuse.
Kovalev has a wife Natalia and two small children.
It’s unclear how much now gets the former champion, but before he was paid more than $ 1 million for two fights against ward, as well as a couple of high-profile fights with Liderom Alvarez.
According to numerous reports, Kovalev earned $ 3 million for his defeat in 2019 in favor of the boxer in the Middleweight Canelo Alvarez. After this fight, Kovalev has lost the title.
