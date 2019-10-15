Famous Russian figure skater removed the tumor
Famous Russian figure skater Tatiana Totmianina, which partner Maxim Marinin dropped to the ice with a two-meter height, had surgery. In the oncological center of Moscow athlete had a tumor removed. As reported by Telegram-channel Mash, education was identified in the gallbladder. The doctors decided to remove the tumor along with the body. The material was sent for histological examination. As soon as the results, the doctors will adjust further treatment.
The representative of the 37-year-old Tatiana, Anastasia Drapeko confirmed the surgery and said that the athlete feels well.
Recall the last time Tatiana went through several operations. Two years ago, during another performance in the ice show she’s seriously injured leg. The fracture was complicated, had to do several operations. A little recovered, Tatiana got injured again.
“A broken leg is not a reason to be upset and need a break. I want to apologize to our team and dear audience for the circumstances. Live on. Soon I’ll be with you! Love you all”, wrote the athlete.
Another operation Tatiana did in Germany, where doctors had to correct the errors of their Russian colleagues.
“I was told that all the interventions done earlier, hurt the state, which was supposed to improve. All deteriorated. The current operation is the fifth, and it was performed in order to correct the mistakes of last year”, — said Totmianina.
Tatiana managed to recover and to get back on the ice. She actively supported, was there with her husband Alexei Yagudin at public events.
By the way, the couple live in the same village with Anastasia Zavorotnyuk. Yagudin told the press that are not seen at the house of actress “fast”.
We will remind, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is now in private rehab. Her family for the first time made a statement about her condition.
