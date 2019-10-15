Famous Russian promoter was lit in Kyiv: network boiled
Russian promoter and Director General of TV channel “Spas” Boris korchevnikov, which was previously a confidant of Vladimir Putin, angered the network with his visit to Kiev.
Arrived in the capital of Ukraine korchevnikov on the international film festival of Orthodox film “Pokrov”, but stayed and decided to help the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, namely, to raise money for the restoration of a convent hospital.
“This is how is this possible?” – outraged in the network arrival Korchevnikov Ukrainian scientist and public figure Oleg Saakyan. “It’s really in Kiev? Money for the restoration of the temple hospital card collects. I have no censorship of words, when the host of [I a few quiet days around Kiev, and not at least sent back to their Syzran”, – he said.
In the comments to the post Sahakyan noted that korchevnikov broke the law, removing the program in the Crimea, therefore, was not supposed to go to Kyiv.
Interestingly, protested the behavior Korchevnikov and his compatriots.
“I come to you with great respect, but we in the provinces as many hospitals should be restored. Why Ukraine?” — ask Korchevnikov. “Do not divide us,” — said the TV host sparked outrage. “And they share” “Enjoy us”, “our Land they took” — written by Russians about Ukrainians.
Not without those who believe that korchevnikov “reconcile people”.
Recall that the entry Korchevnikov on the territory of Ukraine proposed to ban in 2014-m to year.
