Famous Russian TV presenter IDA Galic expecting a baby (video)
Famous Russian TV presenter IDA Galic admitted that expecting a baby. Good news the wife of Alan Basieva shared with subscribers of Instagram. Recall, a friend of Galich Nastya Ivleva amused network dancing with brooms.
“Once all the pages already written, I see no reason to pretend that nothing is happening. When two people love each other, it happens… thank you All for the congratulations, we are still very young, but the conspirator in me so much”, — she wrote.
In his student years Galich played in KVN. 2018 became co-presenter Joan Badoeva in the television show “heads and tails”, as well as co-host Nastasya Samburski in TV program “Revizorro”.
For Instagram Galich following is about 5.4 million subscribers. IDA takes a short funny video about the relationship between boys and girls. In 2018, she released a few songs.
Married Galich came out last spring. Future husband proposed to sweetheart during a holiday in Bali. The bachelorette party was held in Amsterdam, and the marriage ceremony in Tagansky registry office of Moscow.
We will remind, earlier rounded tummy showed Ksenia Sobchak — she’s pregnant from the Director Konstantin Bogomolov.
