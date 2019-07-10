Famous singer unscrewed the bottle cap only voice, without even touching

| July 10, 2019 | News | No Comments

Известная певица открутила крышку бутылки только голосом, даже не коснувшись

Mariah Carey took the lid off a bottle, taking a high note. The video she posted in her Instagram.

A famous singer used her voice — she sang a high note, and the cover alleged she flew out of the bottle.

Earlier video for the flashmob bottlecapchallenge recorded actor Jason Statham, fighter Connor McGregor, musician John Mayer. All of them tried to kick my feet Unscrew the cap from the bottle, so she fell.

And started a flash mob bottlecapchallenge Kazakh athlete Karen Pashikyan, who is engaged in mixed martial arts.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.