Famous singer unscrewed the bottle cap only voice, without even touching
July 10, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Mariah Carey took the lid off a bottle, taking a high note. The video she posted in her Instagram.
A famous singer used her voice — she sang a high note, and the cover alleged she flew out of the bottle.
Earlier video for the flashmob bottlecapchallenge recorded actor Jason Statham, fighter Connor McGregor, musician John Mayer. All of them tried to kick my feet Unscrew the cap from the bottle, so she fell.
And started a flash mob bottlecapchallenge Kazakh athlete Karen Pashikyan, who is engaged in mixed martial arts.
