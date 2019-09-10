Famous striker Ibrahimovic will establish a monument at home: the network got photos
Huge football the merits of the famous striker “Los Angeles galaxy” (23 goals in 23 games of the season!) and Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrate at home. At the initiative of the country’s football Federation, 37-year-old attacker will establish a monument in his native Malmo.
Bronze statue with a height of 2.7 meters and weighing about 500 kg of sculptor Peter Linde will open October 8 on the square between the old and new stadiums in Malmo where Ibrahimovic started his stellar career (by the way, Malmo has become a rival of Kiev “Dynamo” in the Europa League group stage).
According to General Secretary of the Swedish Federation håkan Sistranda, the monument will be “a tribute to the greatest player in Sweden and one of the world’s best players of all time.”
Recall that, in addition to the “Los Angeles galaxy”, member of the four European Championships and two world Championships played for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, inter, “Milan”, “Barcelona”, “Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United” won 33 (!) trophy and scoring at club level, more than 440 balls. In addition, Zlatan Ibrahimovic with 62 goals is the best scorer in the history of Sweden.
Photo Sportxclusive, Instagram
