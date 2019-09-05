Famous TV presenter in the third time became a mother
Famous actress and TV host Tala Kalatay in the third time became a mother. September 4 in the capital of the perinatal center and she gave birth to a daughter. This was reported by Tala on his Facebook. Happy mom published a tag from the hospital and touching greeted the girl.
“From Ukraine, our cricco! Hello, our unexpected and is a long-awaited happiness! Chemi gogo❤ Eka Chemi❤ Our Ekaterine❤ Ti so blochno of slavyana mizh days narodzhennya brother that Sestri))) Vrne, T. perechitala)) Our wise duchonka”, — wrote Kalatay.
The girl’s father, the second husband of TV presenter, Georgian businessman Lasha Shikhashvili, who for the sake of the beloved has moved to Ukraine. The couple married in April 2019.
From the first marriage of Tala also has a daughter and a son.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter