Famous TV presenter was horrified by the bruises all over his body (photos, video)
Famous TV presenter Anna Olecka, the owner of a luxury sports figures, seriously scared fans. It showed in the Instagram your figure in a beautiful bathing suit. Members really prepared to hear from another beauty tips on how to get in shape, but she showed huge bruises and hematomas on the whole body. Her hands and buttocks were severely injured. It turned out, Anna unsuccessfully jumped off the pier and hooked the fence.
Leading showed the consequences of a failed jump and asked not to repeat risky stunts, especially if someone is trying to help push.
But soon Anna in luxurious dress walked the red carpet.
We will remind, Anna Olecka is the leading and the journalist of the program “Zarobitchany” on the New channel. Not so long ago, she made a long journey through Asia, which lasted 43 days. Presenter does not hide that obese and puts a lot of effort to maintain her shape. Tips on how to deal with excess weight, she is willing to share on the network.
