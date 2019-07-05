Famous Ukrainian actor lost a lot of weight for the filming of the movie
In Kiev continue to shoot the second season of the detective series “COP war. Kharkiv” (2+2), the main role played by the Ukrainian actor Bogdan Osipchuk, known to viewers as a member of the jury of the TV project “Model XL” (1+1), and as the most handsome man in the world according to the contest Mister Sea World 2018.
As told reporters Osipchuk site for the filming of the sequel to the tape he had to lose weight in two weeks.
“When I came to the costume fitting, the producer hinted that the plot between the first and second seasons a few days passed, and between shots — the whole year! And this year I’m much more recovered (to put it mildly). After a couple of hours I got a message from her (producer — editor) with a number of a nutritionist, and then I realized she wasn’t joking,” shared the actor.
Bogdan admitted that the extra weight is decided according to a special program, which is used by actors in Hollywood.
“I’m not new to the sport, so I know what to do without a nutritionist. In principle, complied with the norm for two weeks. And my character looks the same ravens as in the first season. Bristles only slightly longer. In General, if time is critical enough, and you need to reset a lot — I “dried” in Hollywood. So come in form before shooting, and sometimes for a single frame, Hollywood actors. Just don’t ask how or where I got this software. Anyway, don’t tell” — with a smile said the actor.