Famous Ukrainian athlete brought down to death the pregnant woman (photo)
March 16, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Olga Ladiga
In Nikolaev of Ukraine champion in the high jump among juniors Olga Ladyga on the unregulated pedestrian crossing knocked down a 32-year-old pregnant woman, reports “Crime.NO.“
According to witnesses, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, at the wheel which was Vysotina, not only hit a woman, but rammed the car Geely, which was traveling in front of him.
When the police asked Ladygo to present a driver’s license, she said that does not have it. Later it turned out that the right to drive a car Olga no, since she never got, and the car doesn’t belong to her.
In relation to Ladyga criminal production, in consequence of which the athlete is threatened by imprisonment for a term up to 8 years.