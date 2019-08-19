Famous Ukrainian athlete gets married (photo, video)

| August 19, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

Известная украинская легкоатлетка выходит замуж (фото, видео)

24-year-old Ukrainian high jumper, two-time medalist of the Universiade and winner of the Junior and youth European Championships Irina Gerashchenko decided to do away with the “bachelor” life and getting married.

Photos from the bachelorette party, organized on a yacht on the Dnieper, the athlete posted on his page in Instagram. “Girls! Thank you so much for the MEGA COOL PARTY! I love you very much!” signed Irina the.

Известная украинская легкоатлетка выходит замуж (фото, видео)

Известная украинская легкоатлетка выходит замуж (фото, видео)

Note that the choice Gerashchenko her “peers” and the same age as Sergey Spilnik. Judging from the joint pictures on social media, the couple meets over four years and loves to travel.

Известная украинская легкоатлетка выходит замуж (фото, видео)

Известная украинская легкоатлетка выходит замуж (фото, видео)

Interestingly, in early September, 2018 Irina was the main groomsman at the wedding of pryguny in length Maryna Bekh and swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk, and now she goes down the aisle.

Известная украинская легкоатлетка выходит замуж (фото, видео)Irina Gerashchenko and Sergey Spilnik Marina beh-Romanchuk

.

Photos and videos from Instagram Irina Gerashchenko

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.