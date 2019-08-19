Famous Ukrainian athlete gets married (photo, video)
24-year-old Ukrainian high jumper, two-time medalist of the Universiade and winner of the Junior and youth European Championships Irina Gerashchenko decided to do away with the “bachelor” life and getting married.
Photos from the bachelorette party, organized on a yacht on the Dnieper, the athlete posted on his page in Instagram. “Girls! Thank you so much for the MEGA COOL PARTY! I love you very much!” signed Irina the.
Note that the choice Gerashchenko her “peers” and the same age as Sergey Spilnik. Judging from the joint pictures on social media, the couple meets over four years and loves to travel.
Interestingly, in early September, 2018 Irina was the main groomsman at the wedding of pryguny in length Maryna Bekh and swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk, and now she goes down the aisle.
Irina Gerashchenko and Sergey Spilnik Marina beh-Romanchuk
Photos and videos from Instagram Irina Gerashchenko
