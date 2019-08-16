Famous Ukrainian designer I first became a mom (photo)

Известный украинский дизайнер впервые стала мамой (фото)

Famous Ukrainian designer Lilia Litkovskaya, a participant of Ukrainian fashion Week, and shared good news. She first became a mother. This Lily said on his page on Instagram, post a photo with a child. In the picture Lily showed the tiny fingers of a newborn daughter.

“The case, when describing a meeting and a stream of unknown particles inside of me… perhaps only non-verbally. It’s like the morning Dew, the birds singing at dawn in the dense jungle. Meeting the Sun with the planet, the first sprout of Grain. I love you, my Sun RA, thank you for coming to this World and chose my house,” wrote Lily.

His personal life Litkovskaya does not advertise. No names and the name of the father of a daughter. About the future replenishment, it also said in the social network, posting the only picture with a rounded tummy.

We will remind, recently again became the parents of Sergey and Snezhana old wives. And the ex-soloist of “VIA Gra” Santa Dimopoulos prepares to leave in Monaco.

