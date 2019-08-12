Famous Ukrainian musician tried to kill
In the famous Ukrainian musician, leader of groups “ANTITILA” Taras Poplar, who has previously called show business a terrarium, was assassinated. A week ago tried to kill him when he returned from the pharmacy. The incident Taras said on his page on Facebook.
“In the evening at the Park-syretskaya, 11 a few metres from me when I returned from the pharmacy, worked explosive package. I immediately called the police, who recorded the incident and interviewed witnesses”, — said Poplar.
He added that he wanted to give the case publicity, not to make destructive in consequence. Now his children are under state protection.
Taras also said that he was under illegal surveillance and phone tapped is unknown. The musician connects the attack with his active position and the controversy surrounding the vaccination of the Ukrainian military in the DR Congo.
“I also strongly advised, for your own safety, slow down because of vaccines and medicine is only the “tip of the iceberg” of corrupt vertically very serious people, and at stake is hundreds of millions of hryvnia,” — said Poplar, adding that he is not afraid of any threats and will continue to pursue this issue until the deposed corrupt schemes.
After the closing of the Poplar promises to return to work with the group.
We will remind, “ANTITILA” were the headliners of the festival “black sea Games”, the soloist of the Taras Poplar gave advice to budding artists how to succeed and to save face.
