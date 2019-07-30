Famous Ukrainian singer called show business a terrarium
The leader of the groups “ANTITILA” Taras Poplar, who became a headliner of the first day of children’s charitable festival “black sea Games” in Skadovsk, shared with the young artists, their experiences and gave advice on how to succeed. The musician believes that true success comes only when you live it, love it with all my heart and get moral satisfaction.
“To become a famous artist, it is advisable to start early to make music, to participate in various competitions, to find themselves, to fill the cones, feel the jitters… it is Still important to look for like-minded people to unite with those who believe in your dream and is willing to put its shoulder. However, it is easier to go and suffer defeat”, — said Taras Poplar.
He also stressed that the way to the top of show business is quite complicated and holds many temptations. Taras says that in any situation it is important to be a human being: listen to your heart, at least to adhere to conventional rules of morality, to not be ashamed to look you in the eyes of his children.
“Show business and stage out of camera range is a true terrarium. But that doesn’t mean you need to devour all in its path, to go over the heads, ignore the principles of morality, to despise other people to Shine on camera”, — said the frontman “ANTITILA”.
