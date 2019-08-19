Famous Ukrainian singer expecting first child
Popular Ukrainian singer Natalka Karpa, who in September will celebrate its third anniversary with the hero ATO Evgeny Terekhov, will become a mother soon. Famous actress waiting for the firstborn. This is reported by several media outlets. Write that Natalya already in the fourth month of pregnancy. She and her husband are very happy, because have long dreamed about children.
Natalie good news has not yet commented. Recently a direct question about the pregnancy leading “the Wound W with Ukraine” Gregory Herman, the singer answered very evasively.
“Yes, I now often write: “Natasha, you better or you can be congratulated?”. But I will say one thing, I believe that the purpose of each women to be a mother. But you know, even the second momentik that happiness loves silence”, intrigued Natalka in the broadcast channel “Ukraine”.
It is worth noting that the last time Natalia made a remarkable recovery. She stopped wearing tight outfits, prefers clothes with a boxy fit.
The spacious sundress she was walking on the island of Santorini, where he celebrated his birthday.
. She prepares to leave in Monaco. Also famous sportswoman Lilia Podkopayeva expecting her second child.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter