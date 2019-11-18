Famous Ukrainian singer played a colourful wedding in Thai style (photos)
Famous Ukrainian singer and composer Vlad Darwin, which after the duet with the singer Alyosha was attributed an affair with her, tied the knot with jazz singer Christine Marty. At first the lovers were married in the Church with family and then staged a colourful wedding. For star friends Vlad and Kristina organized a ceremony in Thai style, the main color of the celebration was red. The network got the first photos.
According to him, the visitors withstood the dress code, dressed mostly in red outfits. The newlyweds congratulated Svetlana Tarabarova, Natalia Mogilevskaya, Alyosha, Natalka, which will soon give birth to the firstborn. Only about a hundred guests. On the tables were a lot of exotic flowers, was treated to vegetarian dishes.
Some wedding photo posted on Instagram of Vlad Darwin. He thanked the friends for the congratulations.
“Thank you to all our friends for the warm and sincere congratulations! We’ll take it through life. There is still a lot of photos and words of gratitude,” he wrote online.
Tarabarova not only impressed with the unusual first dance of the young. Vladi and Christina performed modern dance to a lyrical song of Mogilev “was Pochala”. Natalia personally accompanied at the piano.
