Famous Ukrainian striker has replaced Spain Turkey (photo)
September 3, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
34-year-old striker Yevhen Seleznyov, who has 57 caps (11 goals) in national team of Ukraine, signed a contract with a new club.
The striker, last time acting in the second Spanish division for “Malaga” (12 matches, no goals), became the player of the Turkish “Bursaspor”, competing in the second division. The details of the transaction were not disclosed.
