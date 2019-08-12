Famous Ukrainian top model sunbathing Topless in Kropyvnyts’ke
Ukrainian super model with a world name is Alina Baikova is enjoying the last days of rest before starting a new fashion season.
“Summer in Ukraine. Last days of vacation before the madness”, — signed his post Alina in the social network.
The geolocation shows that the girl is in the city Kropiwnicki (former name of Kirovograd).
As Baikova often have to be naked on the podium, she without hesitation took off the top part of the swimsuit during a vacation in his hometown.
Recall that Alina Baikova 30 years.
In recognition of the Aline, only faith in their own strength helped her to become model of world level. Fall 2017 about Alina talked about as a “girl” Leonardo Li Caprio. Rumors in the international media, provoked a paparazzi, on which the model is close to the actor.
In recent years, the model often arrives in Ukraine, she is the face of fashion Week Mercedes-Benz Kiev Fashion Days. Last summer Baykova also came in kropyvnyts’ke and visited the native school. ELLE model told who to vote for in the presidential elections in 2019. Your choice she made at the site in new York.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Alina Baikova shared with fans on the page in Instagram pics, which is made on the southern coast of France known as Cote d’azur.
